Prince Philip will: The royals who could inherit his staggering £24million estate

Prince Philip had died at the age of 99, it has been confirmed. He was the Duke of Edinburgh and was married to the Queen for 73 years.

He reportedly had a fortune of around £24million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Prince Philip earned this from his former career in the navy and as a working member of the Royal Family, receiving a salary of around £400,000 a year from the Sovereign Grant.

Along with the Queen, he reportedly had money in a portfolio of stocks and an expensive art collection.

As these are shared with the Queen, it is likely she will keep hold of the assets.

He was the father of four children, Prince Charles, 71, Princess Anne, 69, Prince Andrew, 60, and Prince Edward, 56.

It is likely they will also get a share of his assets.