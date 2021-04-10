NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Prince Philip will: The royals who could inherit his staggering...

Prince Philip will: The royals who could inherit his staggering £24million estate

Prince Philip had died at the age of 99, it has been confirmed. He was the Duke of Edinburgh and was married to the Queen for 73 years.
Finances

He reportedly had a fortune of around £24million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Prince Philip earned this from his former career in the navy and as a working member of the Royal Family, receiving a salary of around £400,000 a year from the Sovereign Grant.

Along with the Queen, he reportedly had money in a portfolio of stocks and an expensive art collection.

As these are shared with the Queen, it is likely she will keep hold of the assets.

He was the father of four children, Prince Charles, 71, Princess Anne, 69, Prince Andrew, 60, and Prince Edward, 56.

It is likely they will also get a share of his assets.

Title

Prince Philip was given the title of the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his wedding on November 20, 1947.

While the title will officially be returned to the crown now, it is thought his youngest son, Prince Edward, will soon inherit it.

Before he retired, Prince Philip was president and patron of roughly 800 organisations.

Many of these roles were taken over by Prince Edward when his father retired and he will reportedly take on more roles once held by the King Consort.

As Prince Philip was not the ruling monarch, the line of succession has not changed.

