Reminder: Nintendo's Huge Multiplayer Switch Sale Ends This Weekend, Over...

Gaming

Reminder: Nintendo's Huge Multiplayer Switch Sale Ends This Weekend, Over 190 Games Reduced (Europe)

Update: The huge multiplayer sale currently taking place on the Switch eShop is about to come to an end. Deals will vanish from the store at 23:59pm your local time on Sunday, 11th April. Make sure to browse the offers and pick up anything you’re interested in before then.

Original Article (Wed 31st Mar, 2021 14:45 BST): Nintendo of Europe has revealed plans for a monstrous sale on Switch that will discount a whopping 190+ multiplayer games for your buying pleasure.

The sale kicks off tomorrow, 1st April (this isn’t an April Fools joke, we promise) and will run for approximately ten days. Discounts will reach as much as 75% off, and while we don’t have the full list of deals just yet, here are some of the sale’s highlights.

It’s nice to see some Nintendo first-party hits in there, as well as some of our favourite third-party multiplayer offerings.

Make sure to check back tomorrow to see all the discounts available, and in the meantime, let us know if any of the deals listed above take your fancy with a comment.

