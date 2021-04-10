Rheumatoid arthritis: Three early indicators warning of your risk

Arthritis comes in many forms but the most common in the UK is osteoarthritis, which affects nearly nine million people. Osteoarthritis initially affects the smooth cartilage lining of the joint. This makes movement more difficult than usual, leading to pain and stiffness. What are the three main symptoms warning you may be developing the condition according to a study?

Joint pain and tenderness

Other signs to look out for

The Arthritis Foundation warns that if you are suffering from this for six weeks or longer, it may be the first sign that you are developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Morning stiffness

If you suffer from this for 30 minutes or longer in the morning, it could be a sign that you are developing the condition.

More than one joint is affected

Should the pain be localised in more than one place, such as on two different fingers, then this is another sign that you could have rheumatoid arthritis.