Royal travel: Etiquette expert shares what's expected of Cambridge children on state visit

“There are images of Queen Elizabeth formally greeting Prince Charles and Princess Anne when they were quite young, which is very different from the bear hugs Princess Diana would greet Princes William and Harry with.

“Today, the public can expect Royal parents to show more affection when interacting with their children in public.”

At the moment, the little ones often don’t attend their parents’ state visits.

Kate and William have carried out a number of childless trips over the last few years – but why is this?

“Formal state visits are considered business trips,” Chertoff detailed.

“They have schedules that are filled day and night leaving little time for the family to spend time together as they would on holiday.”