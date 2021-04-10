NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove tosses first no-hitter in team history

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers Friday night was anything but ordinary. 
Pitcher Joe Musgrove tossed a no-hitter, the first in team history.
It’s quite the feat for Musgrove, a San Diego native. He was originally traded to the Padres from the Pittsburgh Pirates just this past January.
The Padres were the only active MLB team without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular season game. 
Musgrove faced only 28 Texas Rangers batters, one over the minimum, in the victory. 
The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo after he got hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. 
Musgrove struck out 10 threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes.
