Sir Tom Jones and The Beatles’ Sir Ringo Starr share photos with Prince Philip in tribute

While the next day delivering another one of his famous gaffes, he added: “It’s difficult to see how it’s possible to become immensely valuable by singing what are the most hideous songs.”
And on another occasion talking about how difficult it is to get rich in Britain, the Duke said: “What about Tom Jones? He’s made a million and he’s a bloody awful singer.”
Nevertheless, Sir Tom obviously took it all in his stride writing on Instagram: “Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh: an incredible individual who always reminded us we are all human. Forever grateful, Sir Tom Jones.”
The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon had seen The Beatles perform at the Royal Variety Show the year before.
Lennon had famously said to the audience: “On this next number, I want you all to join in. Would those in the cheap seats clap their hands? The rest of you can rattle your jewellery.”
Meeting the band afterwards, The Queen Mother told The Beatles how much she had enjoyed their performance and asked where their next show was.
Asked what she thought of The Beatles, the widow of King George VI said: “They are so fresh and vital. I simply adore them.:
Prince Philip died yesterday morning at Windsor Castle just two months and a day before his 100th birthday.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17th and be televised with a national silence at 3pm.
