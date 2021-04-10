Sky Q: find a lost remote control every time with this awesome little-known trick

But you might not be aware of a nifty feature to help you find your remote control when it (inevitably) gets lost down the back of the sofa, under the TV unit, or anywhere else it could end up. This isn’t a new feature, it’s been available in Sky Q since launch but might’ve passed you by.
The next time you misplace your Sky Q remote, press the Q logo on the front of your Sky Q box. After a few seconds, your remote will start beeping. This only lasts for 30 seconds before it ends automatically, so if you don’t manage to find the missing remote in that time, you’ll need to press the Q logo on your main box again.
Crucially, this works with all Sky Q remote types paired with your Q box. So, regardless of whether you have one of the first-generation touchpad remotes, the variant with buttons on the directional pad, or the recently-redesigned Sky Q Voice Control remote – all of these will beep when lost.
It’s worth noting that if you pay for Sky multi-room and have Q Mini boxes dotted around your home, these smaller set-top boxes (which allow you to tune-in to recordings from the main box, streaming from your favourite on-demand and catch-up apps, and rent and download movies without drilling any holes and running cables around your home) don’t support the Find My Remote feature. So, if you’ve misplaced the remote for the Q Mini box in your spare bedroom, office, or bedroom… you’re going to have to hunt for it the old fashioned way.
