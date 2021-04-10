Sky Q: find a lost remote control every time with this awesome little-known trick

Without a doubt, Sky Q is one of our favourite set-top boxes. Not only does it unlock access to exclusive channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports, but it also lets you wirelessly transfer your recordings to a tablet to take with you on a flight or train ride, stream in Ultra HD quality, and boasts its own Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix apps – so you won’t need to worry about jumping between HDMI inputs to stream your favourite show.

Sky has packed its Sky Q box with plenty of exciting features. In the last few weeks, the satellite broadcaster added the ability to use voice controls to load-up a page of personalised recommendations, including shows and movies from any streaming services you’re signed-in to on the Sky Q box. But you might not be aware of a nifty feature to help you find your remote control when it (inevitably) gets lost down the back of the sofa, under the TV unit, or anywhere else it could end up. This isn’t a new feature, it’s been available in Sky Q since launch but might’ve passed you by. The next time you misplace your Sky Q remote, press the Q logo on the front of your Sky Q box. After a few seconds, your remote will start beeping. This only lasts for 30 seconds before it ends automatically, so if you don’t manage to find the missing remote in that time, you’ll need to press the Q logo on your main box again.