Spain holidays: Devastation for hotels as ‘unthinkable’ Easter sparks concern for summer

A Hosbec spokesperson said: “These figures would have been unthinkable a few months ago and especially for this time of the year.
“Restrictions including the border closure is continuing to have a serious impact on all tourist-related activities.”
The regional hotel sector has since demanded a €300million support package from the Valencian government.
Further north, in Benidorm, only 14 hotels opened their doors for the long weekend.
The 14 hotels represented just 12 percent of Benidorm’s total and virtually all of the rooms, at 96 percent, were occupied by national travellers from the Valencia community due to the perimeter closures.
A spokesperson for the hotel association, Hosbec said they had previously challenged the decision to maintain perimeter closures for Easter and claimed it was “an example of the failure of the management of the virus after 12 months of the pandemic.”
Hosbec president, Toni Mayor said: “At the moment, the hotel and tourist accommodation industry is one of the few areas of activity that is almost completely paralysed by the effects of COVID-19.
“While other sectors have been able to open their doors and start working, even partially, 40 percent of the hotel plant has been closed tightly for 12 months, although the losses began to be generated much earlier with the multiple cancellations of reservations, events etc that were happening since January 2020, before the state of alarm.
“The time for action has come because if we do not do so, the consequences will be irreparable.
At the time of writing, Britons are not able to visit Spain for a holiday.
Though May 17 is still on the table for international travel to resume at some capacity, it is not yet clear whether or not Spain will be on the “green” list of destinations Britons are allowed to visit.
On the topic of reopening overseas travel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters: “A lot of the destinations that we want to go to at the moment are suffering a new wave of the illness, of COVID, as we know. We can’t do it immediately.
“But that doesn’t mean that we’ve given up on May 17.”
