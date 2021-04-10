Spain holidays: Devastation for hotels as ‘unthinkable’ Easter sparks concern for summer

Though the figures were higher than the year previous, when the initial State of Alarm was imposed in the early days of the pandemic, hoteliers are now calling on the Spanish government for a fresh support package.

A Hosbec spokesperson said: “These figures would have been unthinkable a few months ago and especially for this time of the year.

“Restrictions including the border closure is continuing to have a serious impact on all tourist-related activities.”

The regional hotel sector has since demanded a €300million support package from the Valencian government.

