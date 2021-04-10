Star Trek: Tom Hardy ‘wanted by studio to return as Jean-Luc Picard clone Shinzon’

Star Trek fans will know that Shinzon was a clone created by the Romulans to replace Picard and spy from inside the Federation.
However, this plan was abandoned and Shinzon was exiled to Remus where he led soldiers during the Dominion War.
At the start of Nemesis, Hardy’s villain then led a coup of the Romulan senate and installed himself as Praetor.
In the end, plans for a fifth and final Next Generation film were scrapped and Paramount rebooted the franchise in 2009 with JJ Abrams’ Star Trek.
The question then is, if Hardy could be persuaded to return as Shinzon where in the franchise would he fit in?
Paramount announced yesterday that a new Star Trek movie will hit cinemas on June 9, 2023, although what it entails remains a mystery for now.
Although only most recently has former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page overtaken him at the top spot, with Hardy now on 3-1.
Last month, Express.co.uk caught up with his Capone co-star Tilda Del Toro, who backed the 43-year-old to play 007.
She said: “Absolutely yes! I’m rooting for him to be the next James Bond for sure, I would love that. He’s also a bit of a jokester. I think he’d be really good with his charm. He likes to joke, he’s got quite a sense of humour.”
She added: “It’s very Quentin Tarantino in some ways where I could see him interrogating someone and not taking himself too seriously.
“And maybe that’s the thing that would be really great to see James Bond do. I know he does it, but Tom does it in a very playful way.
“He’s willing to laugh at things and so I’d love to see him interrogating someone while eating nuts, like in that interview [with Leonard DiCaprio for The Revenant].”
