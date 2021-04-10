Star Wars: Republic Commando Dev Apparently Investigating Switch Frame Rate Issues

If you got your hands on Star Wars: Republic Commando for Nintendo Switch earlier this week, you might have noticed – or at least heard – about some distracting frame rate issues in this version. We’ve had a bit of a mixed experience, too.

Videos on YouTube show the game’s frame rate can be anywhere between 15 and 40 FPS. It’s got a number of players requesting a fix of sorts and some have contacted Aspyr via its support page. Now, one Reddit user (brokowska420) has apparently received the following response back from the company.

In the message, the developer says it’s investigating the “performance and low frame rates” in the Switch release and hopes to resolve them soon:

Hello, thanks for reaching out to Aspyr Support. We appreciate you reaching out about this issue. Our devs are currently investigating the Switch’s performance and low frame rates, hopefully we’ll be able to resolve them soon. We appreciate your support, and apologies for the frustration. We’ll close this issue for now, but we’ll tag it, and if a fix is released we’ll let you know! If you have any other questions or concerns, send us a new message and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.

Aspyr Support

Aspyr, unfortunately, hasn’t had the best run with other Star Wars releases, either. When Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy arrived on the Switch last April, players quickly identified a major cross-play loophole.

Fortunately, it was patched within a few weeks – so if the frame rate is playing up in Republic Commando, it’ll be sorted out sooner rather than later. How have you found the Switch version of the game so far? Leave a comment down below.