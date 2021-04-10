NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Storms possible overnight, then sunshine returns Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The threat for severe weather north of Houston has decreased, but there could still be some rumbling thunderstorms that blow in along a cool front overnight.

A “cap” of warm, stable air aloft should prevent any severe storms from reaching Houston. We can expect a band of showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm to move in as the cool front rolls through.

A few showers could linger near sunrise Saturday, then get ready for a major drop in the humidity.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.[4]What else can we expect for the weekend ahead?
After the rain clears Saturday morning, it should be a dry and sunny weekend. Humidity levels will drop significantly behind the front Saturday and stay at a pleasant level through Sunday. Highs will still climb into the 80s with lows in the low 50s Sunday morning.

Are there anymore cool mornings in the forecast?
Another front arriving around Wednesday of next week should bring in another batch of dry air that could bring more crisp mornings all the way into the following weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas[5]
Houston[6]
Harris County[7]
Galveston County[8]
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties[9]
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties[10]
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties[11]
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

