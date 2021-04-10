Terrible phone signal? Worst UK areas for EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 users revealed

EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three customers appear to be getting a very different experience depending on where they live. The latest 4G and 5G speeds stats have just been published by the network testing team at RootMetrics and it reveals some vast differences between some of the UK’s biggest cities.

As more of us use our phones to watch content online, make video calls and send endless WhatsApp messages, having a good data speed is now essential but not everyone is getting the same experience.

Out of 16 areas tested, Liverpool came out on top with an aggregated speed of 43.6Mbps – at that rate, you’d be able to download a blockbuster HD movie in around 14 minutes. According to RootMetrics Vodafone clocked the fastest overall median download speed in Liverpool at 73.5 Mbps, while EE earned honours in Birmingham, posting a speed of 79.5 Mbps.

However, spare a thought for those living in Leeds and Bradford as they only get an average speed of 22Mbps – the same movie would take over 20 minutes to download. Sheffield and Newcastle also scored lower results with customers in these areas getting an average speed of around 26Mbps.

Surprisingly, London didn’t do as well as some might expect with the capital coming 6th in rankings with a speed of 33.3Mbps. Although some areas aren’t getting the greatest downloads right now things could vastly improve in the future with more places getting the latest 5G technology.

