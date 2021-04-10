Texas allotted 1.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses next week — Travis County to get 27K, Williamson County to get 20K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday.
DSHS is designating 796,360 of those as first doses to be distributed across 468 providers in 116 counties. The department also ordered 605,390 second doses.
Another 500,000 first and second doses are going to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers, according to DSHS. This supply is allocated directly by the federal government.
This week, Texas received fewer doses due to a reduction of 350,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. States are expected to get less supply of the J&J vaccine until a plant in Baltimore is able to help out with production, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
DSHS reported the state has now given out more than 13.6 million doses. More than 8.8 million people have gotten at least one dose, and another 5.25 million are fully vaccinated.
You can still register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler online[3]. The form will match you with an available vaccine appointment through a participating health organization in your county.
Central Texas providers getting doses next week
Travis County
Provider
Moderna
Pfizer
J&J
Total
Austin Public Health
12,000
–
–
12,000
Austin Radiological Association
200
–
–
200
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
–
8,190
–
8,190
Austin Regional Clinic
800
–
–
800
Crossover Health Medical Group
1,000
–
100
1,100
Lone Star Circle Of Care
400
–
–
400
Wellmed
500
–
100
600
E. David Pampe, M.D.
100
–
–
100
Family Wellness Clinic Ut Austin School Of Nursing
300
–
–
300
Guadalupe Zamora M.D., P.A.
–
–
100
100
Jose F. Santiago M.D.
100
–
–
100
Red River Family Practice
200
–
–
200
Seton Medical Center Austin
–
–
2,000
2,000
Shots For Tots St. Johns
300
–
–
300
Auro Pharmacy
1,200
–
–
1,200
Trinity Internal Medicine
100
–
–
100
Williamson County
Provider
Modern
Pfizer
J&J
Total
Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU Health Science Center Family Health
100
–
–
100
WCCHD Round Rock
1,600
–
–
1,600
Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Health Center
100
–
–
100
Austin Regional Clinic
1,200
–
–
1,200
Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness
100
–
–
100
Jarrell Medical Clinic
–
–
100
100
Wellmed Leander
–
–
100
100
Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Family Medicine
1,000
–
–
1,000
Curative Medical Associates PA
5,000
11,700
–
15,700
Hays County
Provider
Moderna
Pfizer
J&J
Total
CVS Pharmacy #10535
–
–
2,000
2,000
Texas State University Student Health Services
–
–
1,200
1,200
Brookshires Pharmacy 67
100
–
–
100
Hays County Health Department
–
3,510
–
3,510
Ascension Seton Health Center Buda
–
–
100
100
BSWH Buda Medical Center
500
–
–
500
Bastrop County
Provider
Modern
Pfizer
J&J
Total
A+ Life Style Medical Group
2,000
–
–
2,000
Family Health Center At Elgin
100
–
–
100
Burnet County
Provider
Moderna
Pfizer
J&J
Total
Family Wellness Center, P.A.
300
–
–
300
LSCC Family Care Center At Marble Falls
100
–
–
100
BSW Medical Center Marble Falls
–
1,170
–
1,170
Fayette County
Provider
Moderna
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
Total
Tejas Healthcare Clinic
100
–
–
100
Gillespie County
Provider
Moderna
Pfizer
J&J
Total
Hill Country Memorial Hospital
–
–
600
600
Lee County
Provider
Moderna
Pfizer
J&J
Total
Davam Urgent Care
100
–
–
100
Pieratt’s Pharmacy
100
–
–
100
Giddings State School
100
–
–
100
Milam County
Provider
Moderna
Pfizer
J&J
Total
Milam County Health Department
300
–
–
300
Data concerning specific providers in Central Texas was compiled by KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon.
0 Comments