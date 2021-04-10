NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Texas allotted 1.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses next week — Travis...

US

Texas allotted 1.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses next week — Travis County to get 27K, Williamson County to get 20K

2 min

136views
116
17 shares, 116 points

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday.

DSHS is designating 796,360 of those as first doses to be distributed across 468 providers in 116 counties. The department also ordered 605,390 second doses.

Another 500,000 first and second doses are going to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers, according to DSHS. This supply is allocated directly by the federal government.

This week, Texas received fewer doses due to a reduction of 350,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. States are expected to get less supply of the J&J vaccine until a plant in Baltimore is able to help out with production, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

DSHS reported the state has now given out more than 13.6 million doses. More than 8.8 million people have gotten at least one dose, and another 5.25 million are fully vaccinated.

You can still register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler online[3]. The form will match you with an available vaccine appointment through a participating health organization in your county.

Central Texas providers getting doses next week

Travis County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Austin Public Health12,00012,000
Austin Radiological Association 200200
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)8,1908,190
Austin Regional Clinic800800
Crossover Health Medical Group1,0001001,100
Lone Star Circle Of Care400400
Wellmed500100600
E. David Pampe, M.D.100100
Family Wellness Clinic Ut Austin School Of Nursing300300
Guadalupe Zamora M.D., P.A. 100100
Jose F. Santiago M.D.100100
Red River Family Practice200200
Seton Medical Center Austin2,0002,000
Shots For Tots St. Johns300300
Auro Pharmacy 1,2001,200
Trinity Internal Medicine 100100

Williamson County

ProviderModernPfizerJ&JTotal
Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU Health Science Center Family Health100100
WCCHD Round Rock 1,6001,600
Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Health Center100100
Austin Regional Clinic1,2001,200
Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness100100
Jarrell Medical Clinic 100100
Wellmed Leander 100100
Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Family Medicine1,0001,000
Curative Medical Associates PA5,00011,70015,700

Hays County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
CVS Pharmacy #105352,0002,000
Texas State University Student Health Services1,2001,200
Brookshires Pharmacy 67100100
Hays County Health Department3,5103,510
Ascension Seton Health Center Buda100100
BSWH Buda Medical Center500500

Bastrop County

ProviderModernPfizerJ&JTotal
A+ Life Style Medical Group2,0002,000
Family Health Center At Elgin100100

Burnet County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Family Wellness Center, P.A.300300
LSCC Family Care Center At Marble Falls100100
BSW Medical Center Marble Falls 1,1701,170

Fayette County

ProviderModernaPfizerJohnson & JohnsonTotal
Tejas Healthcare Clinic100100

Gillespie County

ProviderModernaPfizer J&JTotal
Hill Country Memorial Hospital 600600

Lee County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Davam Urgent Care100100
Pieratt’s Pharmacy100100
Giddings State School100100

Milam County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Milam County Health Department300300

Data concerning specific providers in Central Texas was compiled by KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon.

Jaclyn Ramkissoon

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

116
17 shares, 116 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish