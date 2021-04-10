The Beatles original bassist Stuart Sutcliffe quit band 60 years ago and died a year later

And by August, The Silver Beetles had become The Beatles, hired Best as drummer and were performing in Hamburg.
While in Germany, Sutcliffe met photographer Astrid Kirchherr but during that summer he left the band.
The Beatles’ original bassist decide he wanted to focus on being an artist and enrolled at Hamburg’s University of Fine Arts.
That November, Sutcliffe and Kirchherr were engaged but the following April he suddenly died at the age of just 21.
He’d been suffering painful headaches and was acutely sensitive to light in the preceding months, while collapsing during an art class in February 1962.
“So many great memories of our time together. Happy birthday Stu! Love Paul.”
At the time of Sutcliffe’s death, Kirchherr wrote to his mother in which she apologised for being too unwell to attend the funeral in Liverpool.
His fianceé also shared just how devastated Lennon had been at the terrible news.
“[He’s] just crying his eyes out … John is marvellous to me, he says that he knows Stuart so much and he loves him so much that he can understand me.”
Yoko Ono remembers Lennon often speaking of Sutcliffe and saying he was “[My] alter ego… a spirit in his world… a guiding force.”
If you look closely, Sutcliffe is on the cover of The Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on the far left, just in front of fellow artist Aubrey Beardsley.
