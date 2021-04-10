This Week on Xbox: April 9, 2021





Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Grand Theft Auto V, Xbox Touch Controls, and More

It's time to assemble your gaming team, be they friends you take down zombies with, family you play with, or just a squad you compare stats with — we have a fresh batch of games for you. Grab your keyboard, your controller, or your mobile device and your hands…

Inside Xbox Series X|S Optimized: Zombie Army 4: Dead War

One of the biggest benefits of all that power in the hardware is giving developers the ability to make games that are Xbox Series X|S Optimized. This means that they've taken full advantage of the unique capabilities of Xbox Series X|S, both for new titles built…





Unto The End: A Souls-like Where Fighting Isn’t Your Only Option

In Unto The End you're the intruder, not a hero trying to save the day. You can't level up, switch classes, or find a magic sword. Survival is all about you. How you make it home, the opportunities you create, and the kind of challenges you face, all depends on your…

What The Dub?! is Bringing Bad Movie Night to an Xbox Near You

We've all been there. It's the end of a long day, you're looking to kick back, unwind and watch a movie. You start endlessly scrolling through the thousands upon thousands of available titles. Do you dive into "The Godfather," "Citizen Kane," or any of the other hundreds…





Cozy Grove is Available Now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Hey everyone! I'm excited to let you know that our latest title, Cozy Grove, is available today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One! Get ready to take a trip to an abandoned island where you'll help the local spirits find peace and bring color back to the island. Think…

Talking Samurai Warriors 5 with Producer Hisashi Koinuma

18 years ago, video game producer Hisashi Koinuma began work on the first game in the Samurai Warriors series. Little did he know at the time that his game would become one of the cornerstones of the Koei Tecmo catalog, and in 2021, he'd not only still be working on…





Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut Add-on Available Today

Buckle up, Vault Hunters, because it's time for some brand new Borderlands 3 mayhem! Starting today, the Director's Cut add-on is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Director's Cut is part of Season Pass 2 and Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition…

Get Enlisted and Dive Into the Real World War II

We at Darkflow Software are thrilled to announce that Enlisted has completed closed beta testing via Xbox Game Preview program and is now available for everyone to play for free! Grab your rifles and machine guns, jump into your tanks and planes, put your helmets…





Season 3 Races into Rocket League

Start your engines because Season 3 is speeding into Rocket League! This new season is bringing high-octane content, like an all-new Rocket Pass, new Arena variant, and the arrival of two titans of the track, NASCAR and Formula 1…

Become a Bounty Hunter in a Hip Hop Infused Wild West with Luckslinger

Luckslinger is a challenging action platformer with a luck mechanic and a hip hop soundtrack. The gameplay is challenging, making you savor every health point you have. It's all about keeping your head cool in hot situations. And looking stylish while doing so…





Xbox Sessions: Stars of “Workaholics” Reunite to Play Outriders on Xbox Series X

"Workaholics" TV friendship 'framily,' Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm will reunite to play Outriders, the brand-new 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter from Square Enix and People Can Fly, on the next episode of Xbox Sessions airing Wednesday, April 7…

Lighthearted Space Survival Game Breathedge is Available Now

We're delighted to announce that Breathedge, the first fruit of collaboration between HypeTrain Digital and RedRuins Softworks teams, is available now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Inspired by Retrofuturism, Soviet aesthetics, and dark comedy movies…





The Overwatch Archives Event Returns with New Rewards and Challenges

Experience the past while fighting for the future during the annual Overwatch Archives event on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Take on story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in the past, test your mettle against new deadly new Challenge Mission…

Next Week on Xbox: April 13 to 16

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their…