NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Tom Cruise's Top Gun 2, Mission Impossible 7 and 8...

Entertainment

Tom Cruise's Top Gun 2, Mission Impossible 7 and 8 delayed but new Star Trek movie coming

1 min

134views
99
15 shares, 99 points

The last Star Trek movie to release was 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, the third film in JJ Abrams’ reboot series.

Last month, it was announced that Star Trek: Discovery screenwriter Kalinda Vazquez would be penning a new film for the franchise.

A fourth film had been in the works and was set to star Chris Pine’s Kirk opposite his dead father, played by Chris Hemsworth in the opening scene of 2009’s Star Trek.

Presumably, the movie would have seen them meet via time travel, however, negotiations ended in April 2018.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
15 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish