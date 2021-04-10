NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tom Jones talks health after doctor's warning ‘That’s all the...

Celebrities

Tom Jones talks health after doctor's warning ‘That’s all the medication I take thank God'

Despite his protestations, the doctor thought Tom was not well enough to carry on with his scheduled tours due to his age, which could slow his recovery time down.

Relaying the doctor’s response to his hopes to return to work, Tom said: “‘Ah well you know at your age’. I think I was 78 then…‘What are you worried about now? You shouldn’t be worrying about it’.”

However, the main reason for the singer’s determination to recover quickly was so he could entertain his fans, who had spent their money on tickets to his concerts.

He added: “I don’t want to let people down! I’ve got shows to do. So he tried to tell me to, ’Slow down’, but I don’t want to slow down!”

“People were concerned, they thought there was something wrong, but it was an infection I had,” he finished, in reference to worries shared by his fans at the time.

