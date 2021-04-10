Tyson Fury confirms four 'big offers' on table for Anthony Joshua mega-fight in new update

Tyson Fury has revealed he has finally received a list of fight offers from Eddie Hearn, Bob Arum and Frank Warren for an undisputed mega-fight with Anthony Joshua this summer. The Gypsy King has been piling pressure on Hearn, in particular, this week with a series of cryptic posts on social media, with alarm clock emojis hinting towards an upcoming deadline.

Both Fury and Joshua put pen to paper on a two-fight deal on March 15 but either fighter withholds the right to pull out of the fight if the site deal does not satisfy their demands. The WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight world champion has made it clear he intends to fight twice this year, whoever that may be against. Fury’s lack of patience suggests he would be willing to explore other opponents should the fight with AJ continue to stall. His father John Fury has also raised doubts as to whether the promoters involved can pull off the biggest fight in boxing history during a global pandemic.

But now it appears Hearn, Arum and Warren have come up trumps, as the Gypsy King issued an exciting update to his supporters late last night. “Just had some big news. Three or four big offers on the table,” he said in a video on Twitter. “There’s interest from Saudi Arabia, my Gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England. “There’s some big, big offers on the table. I’m going to go through them on Sunday and hopefully we can get this big fight on and I can smash this big dosser.

“Big useless dosser, let me say. Because when I get him I’m going to give him that [clenched fist], you big dosser.” Meanwhile, Joshua also provided an update on his social media accounts last night before Fury’s video announcement. AJ tweeted: “Quick update. Myself, @258mgt & @MatchroomBoxing are working really hard to make the fight happen. “I want to give my fans what they want & you know I’ll do whatever I can to deliver. Hoping to share some positive news soon.”