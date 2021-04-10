NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'What a nasty person you are' Britons fury as Lily Allen posts 'Oh, Philip has died'

Throughout the day, Britons paid tribute to the Duke on social media and recalled fond memories and encounters with His Royal Highness.

Piers Morgan said he was a “truly great Briton” who dedicated his life to “selfless public duty”.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield wrote online: “Farewell to a remarkable man, terrifying to attempt to interview but great fun to be with.”

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster added: “Thoughts are with the Royal family, especially the Queen at the very sad news of the passing of Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of 73 years.”

