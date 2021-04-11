ALL CLEAR given after armed intruder reported on St. Edward's University campus Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After multiple searches of the area, police say they’ve cleared St. Edward’s University[1] after reports of an armed intruder on the main campus Saturday morning.
St. Edward’s University Campus Safety reports the suspect may be: a dark-skinned, possibly Hispanic thin male with shaggy brown hair. He’s reported to be wearing a white shirt and carrying a possible rifle.
Campus Safety initially said[2] he was reported to be moving from the parking garage toward the direction of campus apartments/woods. They later said the suspect was walking along Woodward Drive towards I-35.
The community is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to UPD at (512) 448-8444 or by calling 911.
