ALL CLEAR given after armed intruder reported on St. Edward's...

US

ALL CLEAR given after armed intruder reported on St. Edward's University campus Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After multiple searches of the area, police say they’ve cleared St. Edward’s University[1] after reports of an armed intruder on the main campus Saturday morning.

St. Edward’s University Campus Safety reports the suspect may be: a dark-skinned, possibly Hispanic thin male with shaggy brown hair. He’s reported to be wearing a white shirt and carrying a possible rifle.

Campus Safety initially said[2] he was reported to be moving from the parking garage toward the direction of campus apartments/woods. They later said the suspect was walking along Woodward Drive towards I-35.

The community is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to UPD at (512) 448-8444 or by calling 911.

References

  1. ^ St. Edward’s University (www.facebook.com)
  2. ^ Campus Safety initially said (twitter.com)

Russell Falcon

