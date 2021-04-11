NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Amanda Holden leaves I Can See Your Voice viewers 'melting'

Amanda Holden leaves I Can See Your Voice viewers 'melting' with sultry outfit

Amanda looked sensational as she took her place on the panel, showcasing her jaw-dropping figure wearing a revealing dress.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge slipped her figure into a mid-length number which ended just above her knee.

Amanda, looked every inch the superstar in the dress which also featured shoulder pads and a daring cut out neckline, emblazoned with stunning jewels.

Her signature caramel tresses were straightened to perfection as they rested on her shoulder, while her chiselled cheekbones, emphasised with a touch of blusher embraced the camera lighting.

Taking to social media, fans couldn’t help but praise the blonde bombshell, with one tweeting: “You look amazing and the show looks so much fun.”

