AstraZeneca vaccine: Government to face compliance challenge if jab advice changes

Blood clotting cases have concerned authorities across Europe, who have identified a loose association with the AstraZeneca jab. They have reacted with caution, attaching age limits to dosages. The UK has followed suit, leading to warnings about compliance should ministers attempt to “walk back” advice.

Although national authorities still assert the Covid jab is safe and effective, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has led with caution.

New Government policy will limit AstraZeneca rollout to over-30s only, with everyone under the threshold offered an alternative.

Authorities have advised GP-led sites to cancel incoming appointments for this same group.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, The JCVI’s COVID-19 Chair, said his organisation wanted a safety-first approach.

