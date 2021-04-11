BAFTA best dressed led by Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor as stars pose on red carpet

The BAFTAs started last night, with the main ceremony honouring actors, directors and actresses held tonight at the Royal Albert Hall. Celebrities have begun to arrive, and as usual, a host of stunning style was on display.

How to watch BAFTAs 2021

The ceremony will be shown on BBC channels live tonight, and is available via catch up on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Sunday’s BAFTA ceremony will be shown on BBC One on Sunday, April 11 from 7pm, after which it is available on iPlayer.

As usual, the event will include live musical performances alongside awards, which will be presented by industry figures we know and love.

However, there will be one vital difference: there will be no in-person audiences or winners.