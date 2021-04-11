BAFTA red carpet: From bizarre trousers to extreme shoulder pads – tonight's worst dressed

How to watch BAFTAs 2021
The ceremony will be shown on BBC channels live tonight, and is available via catch up on BBC iPlayer afterwards.
Sunday’s BAFTA ceremony will be shown on BBC One on Sunday, April 11 from 7pm, after which it is available on iPlayer.
As usual, the event will include live musical performances alongside awards, which will be presented by industry figures we know and love.
However, there will be one vital difference: there will be no in-person audiences or winners.
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami…
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Read More
0 Comments