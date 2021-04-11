BAFTA red carpet: From bizarre trousers to extreme shoulder pads – tonight's worst dressed

NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

BAFTA red carpet: From bizarre trousers to extreme shoulder pads...

The BAFTAs started last night, with the main ceremony honouring actors, directors and actresses held tonight at the Royal Albert Hall. Celebrities have begun to arrive, and a handful of badly styled outfits were sadly on display.

How to watch BAFTAs 2021

The ceremony will be shown on BBC channels live tonight, and is available via catch up on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Sunday’s BAFTA ceremony will be shown on BBC One on Sunday, April 11 from 7pm, after which it is available on iPlayer.

As usual, the event will include live musical performances alongside awards, which will be presented by industry figures we know and love.

However, there will be one vital difference: there will be no in-person audiences or winners.

Here are some of the nominees for the BAFTAs 2021:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

