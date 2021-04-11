NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Benidorm expat shares 'best thing about resort' but slams 'ridiculous'...

Travel

Benidorm expat shares 'best thing about resort' but slams 'ridiculous' Brexit visa rules

1 min

138views
113
16 shares, 113 points

In accordance with the 2019 Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, Britons living in Europe were offered the chance to register to maintain their residence and rights to continue living in the bloc – but many have not done so.

Gareth has been fortunate enough to swerve any issues but he has friends who have suffered.

“I am very lucky,” he said. “I started my business just before the pandemic in 2020 and have just thrown myself out there and created a good name for myself.

“Unfortunately, many friends and close people me have had to up and leave due to the ridiculous rules that are being set.

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

113
16 shares, 113 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish