Benidorm expat shares 'best thing about resort' but slams 'ridiculous' Brexit visa rules

In accordance with the 2019 Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, Britons living in Europe were offered the chance to register to maintain their residence and rights to continue living in the bloc – but many have not done so.

Gareth has been fortunate enough to swerve any issues but he has friends who have suffered.

“I am very lucky,” he said. “I started my business just before the pandemic in 2020 and have just thrown myself out there and created a good name for myself.

“Unfortunately, many friends and close people me have had to up and leave due to the ridiculous rules that are being set.