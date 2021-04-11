NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Brian May praises ‘gallant’ fans keeping Queen and Adam Lambert...

Brian May praises ‘gallant’ fans keeping Queen and Adam Lambert tickets ‘It'll be alright’

Last year, Queen and Adam Lambert were set to tour the UK and Europe throughout the summer. However, the pandemic forced the band to reluctantly postpone the set of shows to 2021, before having to do so again to summer 2022. Now in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Brian May has praised the patience of “gallant” fans for holding on to their tickets rather than having them reimbursed.
Brian May said: “It’s heartbreaking. We very reluctantly postponed twice, a year at a time.

The 73-year-old admitted it was tempting for Queen and Adam Lambert to try and cram the dates into autumn 2021, but they felt the chances of being about to do the shows properly were not looking very good.

He continued: “It’s galling because all those dates are held, all those tickets are sold.

“People are sitting there with their tickets gallantly holding on to them, which is a great compliment to us that people don’t want to trade their tickets back.”

Brian said: “I think we have to time things so that we come back when it’s possible to pack those arenas again and have a proper Queen show.”

In the meantime, he and Roger Taylor have been keeping busy in lockdown.

To celebrate Queen’s 50th anniversary this year without live shows meant they had to come up with some alternatives for the fans.

Obviously, there was their UK No 1 album Queen and Adam Lambert: Live Around The World last year, but they’ve since also released a mobile rhythm game called Queen Rock Tour.

Then there’s the weekly 50 episode mini-documentary series Queen The Greatest, which is hosted on the band’s official YouTube channel every Friday at midday.

Of all their projects, Brian added: “I guess we’re those kind of animals. We like to be busy, we like to create and that’s what we do.

“We try to make stuff which makes people happy; which makes people feel inspired, so you just have to adapt.

“And like the rest of the world, it’s different now. It’s just different.”

