Brian May praises ‘gallant’ fans keeping Queen and Adam Lambert tickets ‘It'll be alright’

The 73-year-old admitted it was tempting for Queen and Adam Lambert to try and cram the dates into autumn 2021, but they felt the chances of being about to do the shows properly were not looking very good.
He continued: “It’s galling because all those dates are held, all those tickets are sold.
“People are sitting there with their tickets gallantly holding on to them, which is a great compliment to us that people don’t want to trade their tickets back.”
READ MORE: Brian May shares guitar video with dad Harold who would be 100 today
In the meantime, he and Roger Taylor have been keeping busy in lockdown.
To celebrate Queen’s 50th anniversary this year without live shows meant they had to come up with some alternatives for the fans.
Obviously, there was their UK No 1 album Queen and Adam Lambert: Live Around The World last year, but they’ve since also released a mobile rhythm game called Queen Rock Tour.
Of all their projects, Brian added: “I guess we’re those kind of animals. We like to be busy, we like to create and that’s what we do.
“We try to make stuff which makes people happy; which makes people feel inspired, so you just have to adapt.
“And like the rest of the world, it’s different now. It’s just different.”
0 Comments