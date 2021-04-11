Brian May 'very proud' of Queen at 50 but still finds it hard without Freddie Mercury

“We just kind of didn’t want to harp on it. We just thought, ‘Let’s just celebrate the fact that we’re still creative.’
“I think it also…because Freddie’s not here it changes our feelings a little bit. There’s always going to be that little bit of…reticence in a sense.
Of course, not only does 2021 mark Queen’s 50th anniversary, but also 30 years since Freddie’s death in 1991.
READ MORE: Freddie Mercury: Man who was 12 when interviewing star shares memories
Brian continued: “I’m very proud of what we do now with Adam.
“It’s been incredible, the sort of…the re-birth and response we’ve had around the world.
“And it’s great that we can own our own legacy, own our own material and keep it alive rather than it being a museum piece or fossil.”
May said: “We want to celebrate being alive and being live.That would be the greatest thing to celebrate.
“I don’t really care how long it’s been to be honest. I’m just grateful that we’re here.”
Queen and Adam Lambert are set to resume touring in summer 2022, as the pandemic has seen the band forced to postpone their UK and European shows twice.
“People are sitting there with their tickets gallantly holding on to them, which is a great compliment to us that people don’t want to trade their tickets back.”
“They’re looking for that day as we are. We’re just holding on for that day. The day when it’s going to be alright and it is going to be alright somehow, as the song says.”
The Queen legend was referring to his new single with Kerry Ellis that he was promoting called Panic Attack 2021 (It’s Gonna Be All Right), which is out now.
0 Comments