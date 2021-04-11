Evacuations lifted for 100-acre Bastrop County wildfire, fire is 50% contained

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire in Bastrop County that forced people to evacuate their homes for several hours grew to 100 acres Saturday, says Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2.

The Texas Forest Service says at last check, the fire is 50% contained. Bastrop County Fire Chief Josh Gill told KXAN that all evacuations have been lifted as of 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Residents who live in the area near Cassel Way and Kelly Road West were ordered to evacuate.

A Facebook post from Bastrop County ESD 2 says the 50 firefighters on scene were able to fight the fire around every home, and none have been lost so far. Gill says there were 15 structures threatened, and 24 had to be evacuated.

A church nearby, Timberline Fellowship, was opened as a cooling center for residents, which is located at 1199 TX-21 in Paige.

Evacuees needing shelter were asked to go to Timberline Fellowship or call 512-593-2011 to be directed to a designated shelter.

Timberline Fellowship opened its doors to evacuees of the Cassel Way Fire in Bastrop County. (KXAN Photo: Kaitlyn Karmout)

Shelter at Timberline Fellowship. (KXAN Photo: Kaitlyn Karmout)

Snacks and cleaning supplies at Timberline Fellowship. (KXAN Photo: Kaitlyn Karmout)

Firefighters responded to the fire on Cassel Way around 5:45 p.m. STAR Flight made 25 water drops along Kelly Road to knock down the head of the fire while there was still daylight, but the darkness forced them to leave.

Drivers expecting to go through Highway 21 should use caution because smoke is expected to lay across the highway as the night goes on, potentially making it difficult for drivers to see.

Both Cassel Way and Kelly Road were shut down.

Bluebonnet Electric crews took out 71 meters of power in the area as firefighters worked on the flames.

Bluebonnet crews assisting firefighters and emergency crews by taking 71 meters out of power in an area near Cassel Way, 1441 and Hwy 21 in Bastrop County due to 10-15 acre wildfire. Some evacuations under way, according to Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. — Bluebonnet Electric (@BluebonnetCoop) April 10, 2021

The Texas Forest Service also responded to assist.

