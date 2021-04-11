Flight crew share horrifying state passengers left plane seats in – 'the worst condition'

However, that doesn’t mean their job is always the most enjoyable.

Along with meeting passengers and helping jet people off around the world, flight crew also have to deal with some often messy situations.

One point of content, in particular, is the “state” some passengers leave their seats in when they depart the aircraft.

In a dedicated Reddit forum, flight crew shared “the worst condition” they have found a passenger’s seat in.

READ MORE: Prince Philip achieved travel milestone in the Arctic