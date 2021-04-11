Flights: easyJet, Jet2, TUI & British Airways updates ahead of ‘traffic light’ travel

Airlines found themselves mostly grounded amid the multiple lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. However, from May 17, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed hopes some international travel will return with a “traffic light” system in place to categorise the “risk” countries pose to increasing the spread of infection globally.

easyJet

easyJet has continued to operate some flights throughout the pandemic, however, these are subject to change at short notice.

The airline’s package holidays arm easyJet holidays has cancelled all holiday plans up to May 17, in line with Government guidance.

In an update issued on April 9 regarding package holidays, the airline explained: “The government has shared a little bit more about how holidays can be restarted again and more about the introduction of a traffic light system.

“The government has also said it will share which traffic light colour destinations fall under in early May, so we’ll know even more then.

“In the meantime, if you’ve got a booking with us between May and August look out for an email with a reminder of the flexibility we offer under our Protection Promise.”

The airline developed a “Protection Promise” to allow more “flexibility” for customers with new and existing bookings.

This means holidays where there is a known quarantine requirement will be cancelled, and customers will be entitled to a full refund.

Holidaymakers can also cancel their holiday in exchange for a full refund as long as they do so up to 28 days before travel.

“Your refund will be free of fees, and unlike some holiday companies that will keep your deposit, if you book directly with us we’ll even give your deposit back to you as credit on your easyJet holidays online account,” explains the easyJet website.

Customers also have the choice of obtaining a voucher for the full value of their ticket which can be used towards future travel.

In anticipation of travel restarting, the orange-tipped carrier has boosted its itinerary with an array of new routes.

These include new routes and package holidays from Birmingham Airport to Spain, Portugal and Greece.

DON’T MISS

When can I travel from England to Scotland? [TRAVEL ADVICE]

Holiday news: 12 ‘green listed’ countries Brits could visit [INSIGHT]

Travel money warning: Top tips to avoid ‘getting ripped off’ [INTERVIEW]