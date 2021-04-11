Heart attack: Sweating could indicate your risk of the deadly condition

Babylon GP Dr Keith Grimes warns of three other lifestyle factors increasing a person’s risk of the deadly condition.

COCAINE USE

“The drug has become much more commonly used yet remains dangerous,” he added.

“One little known adverse effect is that it can cause a heart attack, even in otherwise healthy first time users.”

POLLUTION

Dr Grimes said: “We are understanding more about how air pollution can increase your risk of heart attacks.

“You can avoid heavily polluted routes and consider a mask, alongside having a healthy diet.”

COVID19 –

“There is some evidence that covid19 can cause damage to the heart, which persists after recovery.

“This is not clear right now, but as we are seeing with patients with ‘Long COVID’ heart health might be affected in those that have the disease.

“Continuing to take steps to reduce your risk of getting COVID makes sense.”

Read More