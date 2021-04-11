NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

How to live longer: Strawberries may prevent high blood pressure,...

Life & Style

How to live longer: Strawberries may prevent high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer

1 min

125views
95
14 shares, 95 points
Its vibrant red colouring is attractive to the eye – and nature’s gift just keeps on giving. Strawberries have been linked to lower blood pressure, and may prevent heart disease and cancer. One strawberry contains 153mg of potassium, which is a key ingredient to lessen the effects of sodium in the body. Too much sodium in the body can raise blood pressure readings, certified the national health body (NHS).
In addition, anthocyanins have been linked to the “prevention of cardiovascular diseases”.

An example of cardiovascular disease is heart disease, which can be prevented by:

  • Eating a healthy, balanced diet
  • Being more physically active
  • Keeping to a healthy weight
  • Do not smoke
  • Reduce alcohol consumption
  • Keep blood pressure under control

Eating a handful of strawberries will count towards one of your five-a-day – the minimum amount of fruit and veg people should be eating every day.

Do note that eating more than one handful of strawberries will still only count as one of your five-a-day – no matter how much you eat of them.

DON’T MISS
How do I know if I have a blood clot? [INSIGHT]
Stroke: Five tips to reduce your risk [ADVICE]
Apple cider vinegar: Does it lower blood pressure? [TIPS]

In addition to protecting DNA strands, strawberries can help stop the rapid progression of pre-cancerous and cancerous cells.

“Its effect on premalignant cells [i.e. pre-cancerous cells] is important for [its] ability to cause premalignant lesions to regress in humans,” the researchers stated.

This means the health properties found in strawberries can help stop cells from turning cancerous.

Evidence demonstrates again and again that what you choose to eat has a great impact on your health.

Verywell Health list dietary sources of anthocyanins – the compound that can protect you against disease. These are:

  • Red onions
  • Pomegranate
  • Tomato
  • Tart cherry
  • Berries

“Scientists have yet to determine whether taking high concentrations of anthocyanins in supplement form can help treat or prevent any specific health condition,” said Verywell Health.

Several key findings have linked anthocyanins to a reduced risk of cancer, but eating more carcinogenic substances can undue all the good they provide.

Carcinogenic substances increase the risk of cancer developing, such as:

  • Processed meat, such as bacon, sausage, hot dogs, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, beef jerky
  • Red meat

Read More

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish