How to live longer: Strawberries may prevent high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer

An example of cardiovascular disease is heart disease, which can be prevented by:
- Eating a healthy, balanced diet
- Being more physically active
- Keeping to a healthy weight
- Do not smoke
- Reduce alcohol consumption
- Keep blood pressure under control
Eating a handful of strawberries will count towards one of your five-a-day – the minimum amount of fruit and veg people should be eating every day.
Do note that eating more than one handful of strawberries will still only count as one of your five-a-day – no matter how much you eat of them.
“Its effect on premalignant cells [i.e. pre-cancerous cells] is important for [its] ability to cause premalignant lesions to regress in humans,” the researchers stated.
This means the health properties found in strawberries can help stop cells from turning cancerous.
Evidence demonstrates again and again that what you choose to eat has a great impact on your health.
- Red onions
- Pomegranate
- Tomato
- Tart cherry
- Berries
“Scientists have yet to determine whether taking high concentrations of anthocyanins in supplement form can help treat or prevent any specific health condition,” said Verywell Health.
Several key findings have linked anthocyanins to a reduced risk of cancer, but eating more carcinogenic substances can undue all the good they provide.
Carcinogenic substances increase the risk of cancer developing, such as:
- Processed meat, such as bacon, sausage, hot dogs, pepperoni, prosciutto, salami, beef jerky
- Red meat
