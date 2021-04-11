How to live longer: Strawberries may prevent high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer

Its vibrant red colouring is attractive to the eye – and nature’s gift just keeps on giving. Strawberries have been linked to lower blood pressure, and may prevent heart disease and cancer. One strawberry contains 153mg of potassium, which is a key ingredient to lessen the effects of sodium in the body. Too much sodium in the body can raise blood pressure readings, certified the national health body (NHS).

In addition, anthocyanins have been linked to the “prevention of cardiovascular diseases”.

An example of cardiovascular disease is heart disease, which can be prevented by:

Eating a healthy, balanced diet

Being more physically active

Keeping to a healthy weight

Do not smoke

Reduce alcohol consumption

Keep blood pressure under control

Eating a handful of strawberries will count towards one of your five-a-day – the minimum amount of fruit and veg people should be eating every day.

Do note that eating more than one handful of strawberries will still only count as one of your five-a-day – no matter how much you eat of them.

