How to turn on Sky Q's hidden dark mode and why this feature is more than just a new look

Sky has actually included this High Contrast mode to help those who are visually impaired as the black background and white copy makes it much easier for some users to see than the usual blue.
As the firm explains on its help page, “We want as many of our amazing shows and movies to be as accessible to as many people as possible. That’s why all our Sky boxes come with a range of accessibility settings and features. You can increase the contrast on your Sky Q box to make things easier.”
If you want to give High Contrast mode a try, here’s how to enable it:
• Press Home on your Sky Q remote and select Settings.
• Select Accessibility, then High contrast and change the setting from Off to On.
• Press Dismiss to return to live TV.
READ MORE: Currys clearance sale offers cheap TVs, Windows 10 laptops and more – stores open tomorrow
With this clever update enabled you will hear spoken descriptions of the menu you’re currently navigating, the option you’ve selected and how you can easily get to your favourite shows and movies.
Sky says that Voice Guidance works in tandem with Voice Search and existing Sky Q accessibility features to make Sky Q even more accessible and enjoyable for all customers.
To activate Voice Guidance, simply says “Voice Guidance On” or “Voice Guidance Off” into your Sky Q voice remote.
That’s because the TV firm is finally making Disney+ a much bigger part of the whole Sky Q experience.
The update will mean you’ll soon be able to use the voice search function on your remote to find blockbuster shows on Disney+. That means a quick tap on the remote and uttering the words “WandaVision” should instantly reveal this show and all of its episodes.
Another bonus is that you will no longer need to dig into the Disney+ app to get the content you want to view with everything appearing on your TV in a more seamless way – it’s now very similar to the experience Sky Q users get when searching for Netflix content and it’s a hugely welcomed update.
Speaking about the updates, which will be arriving on Sky Q boxes this month, Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “Today marks another big moment for Sky Q as we roll out exciting new voice features. Integrating Disney+ into voice search means it’s now much easier to find more of what you love and adding voice guidance to our strong accessibility offering helps to create an even better experience for all Sky Q customers.”
0 Comments