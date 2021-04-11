NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Jeremy Clarkson blasts Meghan for damaging Royal Family as he 'sidesteps' cancel culture

He explained: “A while back, I decided that instead of getting cross about cancel culture and the shoulder-sagging intolerance of younger snowflake people, I’d simply tune out when they talked to me and turn over when they came on television.

“They could, for example, be down there in their Hoxton bedsits, loving Meghan and the damage she’s done to the royal family.

“And I could be up here, on a hill in Oxfordshire, wanting to sprinkle diced guillemot into her morning Paltrow juice,” he wrote in his column for The Sunday Times.

He said the idea saw the opposing viewpoints getting on with their life being “blissfully ignorant” of one another.

