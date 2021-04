“If my son stayed down for three minutes and needed 10 mates to help him up, he wouldn’t get any food,” Solskjaer said.

Mourinho had heard the comments though and reacted furiously, insisting that Son is “lucky” not to have Solskjaer as his father.

“Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole,” Mourinho said.

“I think a father – I am a father – has to feed your kids.