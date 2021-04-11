Katy Hill: Blue Peter presenter left with facial scar after hitting her head on toilet

Katy Hill was scarred for life when she tripped and fell while playing with her daughter at home. The former Blue Peter presenter, who took on a number of dangerous tasks during her early career such as jumping out of planes, said the irony of being injured in this way was not lost on her.

Katy has been left with a scar that runs down the centre of her forehead. The 49-year-old mum-of-two was running up the stairs to amuse her children when she tripped and "smashed" her head on the toilet lid. She later admitted that she thought it was the end, while sharing pictures of her injury on Instagram. The cut required a number of stitches both internally and externally and has left her with a facial scar.

Talking about the incident, Katy said that she was extremely lucky that she hit her head square on when she “face planted”. “It was a bad one and I was very grateful that the impact went down the centre of my forehead. “As I found out from the doctors, if it had been slightly to either side, I might not be here now because the skull is thin in those parts. “The irony isn’t lost on me that I used to jump out of planes and all sorts, and yet I injure myself in this way,” she told The Sun.