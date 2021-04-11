Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Luke Milton Breaks Down Her Intensive 45-Minute Workout Routine To Get A Flat Tummy

Khloe Kardashian’s trainer Luke Milton gives HL an EXCLUSIVE look into how Khloe Kardashian gets her flat tummy!

Celebrity fitness trainer Luke Milton, 39, knows his client Khloe Kardashian, 36, has worked hard to get her toned body! Her intense workout includes an ab routine to get that toned tummy. “She works very hard on those high intensity, low interval training principles and it’s something that I always preach,” Luke told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Sweat into Spring Training Mate class powered by SOS Hydration and Dr. Kerklaan at Training Mate in Santa Monica on April 8. “She gets that intensity up and look at her, she looks amazing and she’s super consistent. She’s consistent in keeping her healthy lifestyle on point.”

One thing the Australian gym owner believes in is his HIIT workouts which combining both cardio and resistance training for short intervals, something Khloe swears by to get her bikini body just right. “45 minutes is a full-workout,” Luke revealed. “Khloe actually works a little bit longer because she’s such an athlete. She can go over 60 minutes because she’s such an athlete. She knows how to work her body and so she works hard. That’s why she gets results,” he explained, breaking down exactly how fans can get a tummy just like the Good American founder’s.

“I always recommend when we’re going into abs, I work through 60-90 second intervals as far as plank holds go because I feel like they really flatten that tummy out and they build that core strength,” Luke says. “Making sure we’re keeping that consistency and we’re doing at least 10-15 minutes of abs every day is really going to help you build that flat tummy. Khloe can hold for hours if she wanted to. She’s just an athlete. Variety is the spice of everything. Some days I’ll do 60 second plank holds. Some days we’ll do 120. Some days we’ll do 90 seconds. It just depends on what we’re working for at the time.”

When the time comes for him to work with the Keeping up with the Kardashian’s star to target her middle section, Luke likes to mix it up. “It’s all about creating a consistent result but getting a lot of variety,” Luke said. “Some of my go-to ab exercises for people like Khloe and for other celebrities, I love doing core activated programming. I love plank holds. I love working through consistent movements. Cycling abs, going into static holds like v-sits. They’re a couple of my favorite go-tos that I give to all of my celebrity clients.”

Luke, who’s appeared on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian alongside the host, believes that her work ethic is also a key component to her success. “She pushes her body almost better than anybody I’ve trained before,” Luke added. “She gets it. She knows what she wants. She’s very goal oriented and she works hard.”

But breaks are important as is listening to your body, something that Khloe is self aware of. “Our recovery is so important,” Luke added. “We get recovery through hydration, through eating well, but also through mobility work. Participating in things like a yoga class or a stretch class or a pilates. Whatever we can do to make sure that we’re not going full on all of the time. We’ve got to make sure that our body is getting rest. That is one of the things that Khloe is just fantastic at, always making sure that she knows her body intrinsically and when to recover, when to rest and when to work.”

Lanae Brody