Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires Jose Mourinho shots – ‘Second not an achievement’

United go up against Tottenham on Sunday in what promises to be a blockbuster Premier League showdown.

Solskjaer’s side were beaten 6-1 by Mourinho’s team earlier in the campaign, in a result that sparked a big reaction in the aftermath.

But the Norwegian has steadied the ship at Old Trafford in the time since, guiding his United side to second in the table.

Mourinho previously claimed that, when he steered United to the silver medal in 2018, it was one of his biggest achievements as manager.

Yet Solskjaer has now taken issue with those words, saying: “If we manage that you can’t say that is an achievement. Our ambition is a lot more than second place.

“I said that when I wasn’t even at the club – you can never be happy with that and we’re not.

