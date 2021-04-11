NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Nikki Grahame dead: Big Brother star dies age 38 after...

Celebrities

Nikki Grahame dead: Big Brother star dies age 38 after health worsens amid anorexia battle

Big Brother star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame in the 2006 series, died yesterday just weeks after a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for private treatment. Her manager said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”
The reality star checked into a private hospital to treat her eating disorder last month.

Nikki’s mum Susan discussed her daughter’s health battle on This Morning in March, telling viewers she had been struggling. 

She said: “With Covid, it sounds crazy but stuff like gyms closing impacted her.

“In order for her to eat she needs to know she can exercise, so when they closed it was quite a worry, the isolation as well.

The reality star rose to fame on Big Brother UK in 2006, in which she finished in fifth place.

Four years later, she became a runner-up to Brian Dowling on Ultimate Big Brother.

Nikki had been open about her battle with anorexia since finding fame on the show.

The star’s condition meant she had spent more time in eating disorder units than at home and school from ages eight to 16.

In 2009, she released her autobiography Dying To Be Thin.

Tributes have flooded in for the late star on social media this evening.

Author Juno Danson wrote: “Nikki Grahame was a reality TV icon and I so dearly wanted her to be well. This is very sad.”

Jedward commented: “Rip Nikki Grahame as fellow Big brother contestants we’ve gone through the same experience and having met you on tv shows! Our heart goes out to your family and friends.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole added: “I had the absolute pleasure of working with Nikki Grahame last year!

“She was an absolute joy, an icon like no other and will be so deeply missed! RIP Nikki.”

If you’re worried about your health or the health of somebody else, you can contact SEED eating disorder support service on 01482 718130 or on their website, https://seedeatingdisorders.org.uk/

