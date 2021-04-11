NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Nikki Grahame's mum feared her GoFundMe page would be seen...

Celebrities

Nikki Grahame's mum feared her GoFundMe page would be seen as 'attention seeking'

1 min

131views
101
15 shares, 101 points

She continued: “We were getting to the point where we didn’t know what to do, but the thing that worried me was that if this appeal went out Nikki might come in for attack.”

Susan continued that she was hesitant in case her daughter was branded “attention seeking.”

She told Holly and Phil: “People saying it’s whatever – attention seeking, because people can be really nasty and she doesn’t need that.”

Following the fundraising page, Nikki’s mum revealed that her daughter asked her to thank the public for their generosity.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

101
15 shares, 101 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish