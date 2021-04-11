Piers Morgan details text from Sarah Ferguson urging him to 'get back out there' after GMB

Sarah Ferguson said his presence on the programme was greatly missed.
The Duchess, known to many as Fergie, was married to the Queen’s son Prince Andrew until 1996 and is mum to Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
She urged Piers, who fronted GMB with Susanna Reid for almost six years, to get back on television.
READ MORE: John Humphrys branded Prince Harry ‘sanctimonious, selfish young man’
Yesterday, it was announced that the Duchess’ YouTube series, which features daily storytime reads, would be cancelled for a week following the death of Prince Phillip.
The Duke of Edinburgh, her former father-in-law, passed on Friday at Windsor Castle.
The Instagram post read: “Storytime with Fergie and Friends and Little Red News will be put on hold for a week, recommencing on Monday 19 April, due to the sad passing of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.”
Earlier today he was called out by a Twitter user who shared some of Piers’ previous comments about the royal online.
“The thing is about being Piers Morgan is his words go far and deep but they will always come back to haunt him!”(sic) the tweet read.
Sharing the post with his 7.9 million followers, he added: “I stand by them all.
“Philip was amusingly rude to me when I met him because he hated the press, & he could be offhand, insensitive and arrogant – but that doesn’t mean I can’t also recognise & respect his many great qualities too.
“All the people I most admire are imperfect,” he continued.
