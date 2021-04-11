Piers Morgan details text from Sarah Ferguson urging him to 'get back out there' after GMB

Piers Morgan was told to “get back out there” by the Duchess of York this week, one month after quitting Good Morning Britain. The 56-year-old TV star detailed the encouraging text message from the royal in his newspaper column today.

Piers left the ITV breakfast show last month, in the wake of his comments following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Sarah Ferguson said his presence on the programme was greatly missed. The Duchess, known to many as Fergie, was married to the Queen’s son Prince Andrew until 1996 and is mum to Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. She urged Piers, who fronted GMB with Susanna Reid for almost six years, to get back on television. READ MORE: John Humphrys branded Prince Harry ‘sanctimonious, selfish young man’

“Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together,” he went on to offer, “‘Morgy and Fergie in the Morning’, anyone?” Yesterday, it was announced that the Duchess’ YouTube series, which features daily storytime reads, would be cancelled for a week following the death of Prince Phillip. The Duke of Edinburgh, her former father-in-law, passed on Friday at Windsor Castle. The Instagram post read: “Storytime with Fergie and Friends and Little Red News will be put on hold for a week, recommencing on Monday 19 April, due to the sad passing of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.” DON’T MISS…

