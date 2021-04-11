NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Prince Charles 'struggles to suppress grief' over Prince Philip's death in video – expert

Prince Charles, 72, led the Royal Family in remembering his father Prince Philip in an emotional video message released on Saturday. The future king was the first royal to publically speak out in the wake of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday. The moving clip in which Charles pays tribute to his “dear papa” was shared by Clarence House.
Speaking outside his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, Prince Charles said: “I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

“As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously.

“He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow.”

Charles added: “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.

“It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you.”

While Charles and Philip’s relationship was historically characterised as one of opposing characters, the father and son are understood to have grown much closer in recent years.

According to royal expert and author of Prince Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh Robert Jobson, Charles and Philip shared a heart to heart not long before the Duke’s death.

writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Jobson said: “With his life drawing to a close, a frail Duke of Edinburgh had just three important things to say when he asked to see his eldest son in hospital a few weeks ago.

“In an emotional bedside conversation, the Duke advised Prince Charles on caring for the Queen when he was gone, and on how Charles should lead the Royal Family through the years ahead.

“And, fully aware he was unlikely to recover after weeks in hospital, the 99-year-old expressed a wish to go finally home, a Palace source revealed. He wanted to die in his own bed, behind the walls of Windsor Castle.

“This heart-to-heart marked not just the ending of a long and successful era, a changing of the guard, but a much-changed relationship between father and son, too.”

