Prince Charles 'struggles to suppress grief' over Prince Philip's death in video – expert

Prince Charles, 72, led the Royal Family in remembering his father Prince Philip in an emotional video message released on Saturday. The future king was the first royal to publically speak out in the wake of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday. The moving clip in which Charles pays tribute to his “dear papa” was shared by Clarence House.

Speaking outside his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, Prince Charles said: “I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

“As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously.

“He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow.”

Charles added: “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.

“It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you.”

