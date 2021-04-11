PS Plus free games NEWS: Great update for disappointed PS4 and PS5 April subscribers

April’s new lineup of titles has proven to be a great mix of genres, headlined by Days Gone.
But while the first-party exclusive is one of the more eye-catching, Oddworld Soulstorm is a fresh title that includes a free PS5 upgrade.
That’s great news for anyone with a PlayStation 5 console, and there is no limitation on who can download it.
January’s Maneater was only available to gamers with a PlayStation 5 console, excluding PS4 console owners.
This led to some frustrations among subscribers and disappointment that they could miss out on future games.
The good news is that there are no PS5 exclusives this month, and there is something even better coming.
If you’re not a fan of Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm and Zombie Army 4, Sony offers something just as good.
That won’t be happening just yet, but Horizon Zero Dawn will be available to download for free starting on April 19.
The best part is that it will be open to everyone, so you won’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to grab it.
The official description for anyone who hasn’t played it yet, reads: “In an era where Machines roam the land and mankind is no longer the dominant species, a young hunter named Aloy embarks on a journey to discover her destiny.
In a lush, post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin.
“Her only companion was Rost, the stern, impassive recluse who fostered her. Rost taught Aloy to survive any physical hardship and to scorn comforts as weakness – but he couldn’t provide the answer to the questions which troubled her above all else: who her parents were, and why she was cast out.”
Horizon Zero Dawn is part of Sony’s Play At Home lineup which already boasts some cracking games.
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free download between April 19 8:00pm PT / April 20 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST and May 14 8:00pm Pacific Time / May 15 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST.
The other remaining titles will be available to download alongside it and highlights include these free games:
Paper Beast
Experience a dreamlike odyssey in virtual reality. Discover a wild ecosystem, born from lost Internet data. Be the first to explore a world inhabited by exotic and surprising creatures, and shape your environment to overcome obstacles and puzzles. Unravel the mysteries of Paper Beast, a game born from the imagination of Eric Chahi (Another World, From Dust).
Get a whole new perspective on platform games, thanks to PlayStation VR, in this daring rescue operation. Take control of Astro in a massive adventure to rescue his crew, where the PS VR headset puts you right in the thick of the action. Judge every jump with accuracy and be curious – there are lots of secrets to discover in your daring quest.
Subnautica
You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans range from sun-drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.
Enter the Gungeon
Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.
