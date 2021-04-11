PS Plus free games NEWS: Great update for disappointed PS4 and PS5 April subscribers

PlayStation Plus remains Sony’s main subscription service in 2021, with the free games helping to keep it in the headlines each month. April’s new lineup of titles has proven to be a great mix of genres, headlined by Days Gone. But while the first-party exclusive is one of the more eye-catching, Oddworld Soulstorm is a fresh title that includes a free PS5 upgrade. That’s great news for anyone with a PlayStation 5 console, and there is no limitation on who can download it. January’s Maneater was only available to gamers with a PlayStation 5 console, excluding PS4 console owners. This led to some frustrations among subscribers and disappointment that they could miss out on future games. The good news is that there are no PS5 exclusives this month, and there is something even better coming. If you’re not a fan of Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm and Zombie Army 4, Sony offers something just as good.

One of the best PS4 games released 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn is being made available to download for free in April. That won’t be happening just yet, but Horizon Zero Dawn will be available to download for free starting on April 19. The best part is that it will be open to everyone, so you won’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to grab it. The official description for anyone who hasn’t played it yet, reads: “In an era where Machines roam the land and mankind is no longer the dominant species, a young hunter named Aloy embarks on a journey to discover her destiny. In a lush, post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin.

“Shunned by her tribe since birth, Aloy has never known a mother’s embrace or the acceptance of a community. “Her only companion was Rost, the stern, impassive recluse who fostered her. Rost taught Aloy to survive any physical hardship and to scorn comforts as weakness – but he couldn’t provide the answer to the questions which troubled her above all else: who her parents were, and why she was cast out.” Horizon Zero Dawn is part of Sony’s Play At Home lineup which already boasts some cracking games. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free download between April 19 8:00pm PT / April 20 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST and May 14 8:00pm Pacific Time / May 15 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST. The other remaining titles will be available to download alongside it and highlights include these free games: Paper Beast Experience a dreamlike odyssey in virtual reality. Discover a wild ecosystem, born from lost Internet data. Be the first to explore a world inhabited by exotic and surprising creatures, and shape your environment to overcome obstacles and puzzles. Unravel the mysteries of Paper Beast, a game born from the imagination of Eric Chahi (Another World, From Dust).