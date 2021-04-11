PS5 UK stock shortages to continue for a THIRD week? GAME, Argos, Amazon and Smyths latest

And the PS5 stock tracker account has delivered updates on two of the main retailers gamers had been keeping an eye on – Argos and GAME.
Unfortunately though, it’s not good news – with the PS5 Stock UK Twitter saying Argos may not get any PS5 stock at all in April – while GAME might not receive PS5 shipments till the end of the month.
Speaking about the GAME PS5 stock situation the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “GAME not to receive PS5 shipments till the end of April. They currently have no stock at all. The current release date shown on the bundles page is a placeholder, which they’ve done before for other products. They will either do backorders next week, or no sales at all.
“Most of this is due to Sony’s semiconductor shortage. GAME currently does not know how much stock Sony will ship to them. Also, as contacted by Sony, GAME will not be selling the PS5 in-store once retail opens up in the UK. This is due to high demand of the product & COVID-19.”
“The internal warehouse systems at Argos usually show up to 2 months ahead of shipments planned by Sony however, now the systems show nothing at all, absolute empty list. So, we don’t know if Argos will get any stock at all during April.”
While the @PS5Instant Twitter has also tweeted about the PS5 stock shortages that currently have hit.
The PS5 stock tracker account wrote: “Sony forced to reduce #PS5 production as they pre-ordered less microchips from April onwards, predicting sales reduction just like PS4 release. Despite record number of microchips being produced, chip demand due to COVID is causing a shortage #PS5uk #ps5restock #Ps5stock”.
Amazon previously had been rumoured to releasing their next PS5 restock the week beginning Monday April 12, and allegedly were set to open orders for the PS5 twice in April.
While Smyths Toys – at the time of writing – still has April 2021 listed as the date the retailer is expected to get more stock of the PS5 in.
