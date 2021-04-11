Queen Elizabeth's unusual idea of holiday 'heaven' includes 'a burnt sausage'

Richard Kay, editor at large of the Daily Mail explained: “Most of the royals until comparatively recently were content to stay in the United Kingdom at home basically.

Speaking in the documentary, experts shared the Queen’s idea of holiday “heaven”, and the rather simple elements that go into making her “staycation” perfect.

One person who has a unique insight into the Royal Family in their downtime is Paul Burrell, former servant of the British Royal Household.

He revealed the Queen actually has a rather unusual way of making her seaside visits extra special.

“The Queen loved remoteness,” he said.

“Sitting on a beach in Colonsay with a burnt sausage is the Queen’s idea of Heaven.”

Much of the reason she is so keen to stay at home is down to the amount of time she has spent travelling internationally during her reign.

“I think the Queen does so much travelling and she has toured every country in the world that when she is on holiday she really wants to stay in one of her own palaces,” explained Claudia Joseph, journalist and royal commentator.

“Balmoral has gone down with through the generations. It is a favourite with the royal family.

“The Queen goes up every August without fail and members of her family go and see her and stay there.”