Sky TV blocks thousands from watching free streams in 'landmark' crackdown

In a judgment, the Court of Session granted an interim interdict – a Scottish term to describe an injunction – that prevents Alex Cherrie from breaching Sky’s copyright in the future. Not abiding by the ruling could mean time in jail for the Scot, the Court warned.
This landmark case means those who were regularly tuning in to watch via Cherrie’s lethal broadcasts on YouTube streams will now be blocked from viewing any more content. Shows that were being offered via Cherrie’s links included Gangs of London, Cop Squad, Thronecast, The Russell Howard Hour, Portrait Artist of The Year, and A League of Their Own.
Some experts now believe this case could mean streaming content online without permission could become even harder in the future.
Speaking about the case, Kieron Sharp, ex-police officer and CEO of FACT, said: “This is another landmark case in the fight against piracy and will set a positive precedent for future hearings. We have seen a significant rise in Popular online forums such as Reddit are being used to illegally stream and pirate content, so it is encouraging to see for the first time a user being held to account for sharing content illegally on the platform. This is another example of the actions taken against myriad different illegal streaming activities.
“Piracy is not a grey area – it is illegal and so will result in consequences not only for consumers but for those who upload content. This case will help consumers to understand the very real risks that are involved in pirating content.”
