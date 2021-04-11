The high street shops not reopening on April 12: Full list of stores closed forever

When Britons visit their local high street for the first time in months tomorrow, they will notice that some shops will be missing. Sadly, some iconic British retailers such as Debenhams, Topshop, and more, will not be open as have been forced to shut their doors forever.

Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge The three brands, owned by retailer company Arcadia, were once popular with teenagers and young adults across the nation. But when Arcadia fell into administration last November, Topshop collapsed, meaning that its physical stores will not reopen tomorrow. However, ASOS bought the three brands earlier this month in a multi-million deal, and so customers can still buy clothes from Topshop, Topman, and Miss Selfridge, but only on the ASOS website. The online retailer is also launching new Topshop and Topman products over the coming weeks. DON’T MISS:

Royal funeral traditions the family must follow [ROYALS]|

Morrisons customers fume over new ban coming to all stores [NEWS]

Woman shows how much dirt is in your hairbrush in startling video [INSIGHT]

Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton Arcadia also owned Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton, therefore these clothing shops too collapsed last November. However, Boohoo bought the three shops’ brands and websites as part of a £25.3million deal this month, aiming to integrate them to its website by next month. Customers can still currently shop on the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton websites, but the three brands’ 214 physical stores will remain closed forever. Debenhams Customers will be able to shop at Debenhams stores tomorrow – but only while stocks last. The department store entered administration in April last year, before it went into liquidation in November. Boohoo bought the Debenhams name and website lats month and plans to relaunch the retailer’s online platform and add more products to its ranges.

Monsoon and Accessorize The company that owns both stores, Monsoon Accessorize, entered into administration last June. However, it managed to survive and came out of administration, with only 35 stores across the UK remaining closed forever tomorrow. Other Other stores that have permanently closed their doors are Oasis, Warehouse, luxury luggage brand Antler, and shoe retailer Aldo. Eleven Quiz stores across the UK have also been forced to shut their doors for good. Boohoo bought Oasis and Warehouse last June, after the shops went bust two months prior, and it plans to integrate the brands to its website. In the meantime, customers can still shop Oasis and Warehouse products online on their websites.

Read More