Timothée Chalamet Plays His ‘Weird Little Flute’ In ‘SNL’ Sketch With Kid Cudi & Pete Davidson

Timothée Chalamet made a cameo during a hysterical musical sketch that was inspired by some of Timbaland’s old school beats!

Timothée Chalamet , 25, couldn’t stay away from the SNL stage for too long! Just four months after his hosting debut, the actor made a hilarious cameo during the “Weird Little Flute” sketch. In the bit, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and musical guest Kid Cudi rapped over a beat that appeared inspired by some of Timbaland‘s iconic 90s beats (read: lots of flutes). “Timmy Chalamet loves a weird little flute,” they rapped, as the actor than appeared in an orange-and-black sweater with an instrument of his own. Mic drop!

“We got that drip drip drip we got that brut…the only thing that’s missing is that weird little flute,” part of the song went, showing just some of the strange ways the trio used the musical instrument such as eating ramen, to wake up their moms, or even as a wand like Harry Potter. At one point, Pete couldn’t resist taking his out in a night club! “We in the club, that place is hoppin’….the Cristal is poppin….a girl comes up to me, she goes ‘what’s in your pants?’ And I say, that’s my weird little flute.” After Pete declared he keeps his in a “tiny a– case and I know what one is mine since I got stickers all over the place,” it turned out the guys were just standing in a music store and making a whole lot of noise.

This week’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Carey Mulligan , 35, with musical guest Kid Cudi, 37. The rapper expressed his excitement on social media after he was confirmed to appear, retweeting SNL‘s March 16th Twitter post with a crying emoji along with one that said “soon, soon, soon.” He added, “If u know me, u know snl is a huge dream of mine. This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!” On the day of the show, he shared a photo of Carey in rehearsal adding, “Tonight baby!”

Season 46 has been chock full of incredible music guests, kicking off with Megan The Stallion in September! The “Body” rapper slayed as she performed her song “Savage,” including a powerful message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Nick Jonas, St. Vincent, and more. “We need to protect our Black women. And love our Black women. Because at the end of the day we need our Black women,” she said on stage during her performance. “At the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags about Black men,” she also declared, as the words “Protect Black Women” projected on a screen behind her. Other musical guests have included St. Vincent, Nick Jonas , Justin Bieber , and Dua Lipa.

After a series of unprecedented SNL At Home shows in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series returned to it’s Studio 8H home in New York City last September. With restrictions still in place, show runner Lorne Michaels noted there would be a different approach behind the scenes. “Will the hosts function in the same way where they’ll be there for the whole week?

Yes. It will also be smaller. I don’t think we’ll go in 25 minutes or 30 minutes long at dress rehearsal. We’ll be tighter. We’ll try to mount fewer things, only because of the number of people who can be in the studio — the cast have to leave before stagehands can enter, those kinds of problems,” he explained to Vulture.

