NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

TUI flight involved in 'serious incident' after passenger weights miscalculated

Travel

TUI flight involved in 'serious incident' after passenger weights miscalculated

1 min

119views
94
14 shares, 94 points
A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) into a TUI[1] flight travelling from Birmingham to Majorca found the aircraft had been involved in a “serious incident”. The issue occurred when a technology error saw passengers with the title “Miss” categorised as children onboard June 2020 flight.
This resulted in the estimated weight of the aircraft being significantly off.

Investigators found that an update to the airline’s reservation system, which had happened while flights were grounded during the first coronavirus lockdown, saw 38 passengers being allocated a child’s “standard weight” of 35kg instead of the adult estimate of 69kg.

As a result, the load sheet produced for the captain to determine inputs for take-off stated the aircraft was 1,200kg lighter than it actually was.

This led to the pilot taking off with “less thrust”.

READ MORE: Cabin crew secrets: Why you should never lean against plane windows[2] 

According to the experts, the flight was only “marginally less” than it was supposed to be.

The AAIB added: “Safe operation of the aircraft was not compromised.”

A similar problem impacted two other flights later on the same day.

Both are reported to have taken off with the wrong information on load sheets.

Despite this, no major issues were reported as a result of the inaccurate information.

“As stated in the report, the safe operation of the flight was not compromised.”

Express.co.uk has followed up with the airline for additional comment.

At the time of writing, TUI is not operating flights or holidays due to ongoing travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the holiday provider has detailed plans to return to flying as soon as May 17 in accordance with Government guidelines.

References

  1. ^ TUI (www.express.co.uk)
  2. ^ Cabin crew secrets: Why you should never lean against plane windows (www.express.co.uk)
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

94
14 shares, 94 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish