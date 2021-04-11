TUI flight involved in 'serious incident' after passenger weights miscalculated

This resulted in the estimated weight of the aircraft being significantly off.

Investigators found that an update to the airline’s reservation system, which had happened while flights were grounded during the first coronavirus lockdown, saw 38 passengers being allocated a child’s “standard weight” of 35kg instead of the adult estimate of 69kg.

As a result, the load sheet produced for the captain to determine inputs for take-off stated the aircraft was 1,200kg lighter than it actually was.

This led to the pilot taking off with “less thrust”.

READ MORE: Cabin crew secrets: Why you should never lean against plane windows