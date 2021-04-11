Type 2 diabetes: Does eating too much sugar cause the condition? Risks explained

“Sugary food and drinks contain a lot of calories,” explained the charity – and there’s a difference between natural sugar and “free sugar”.

The former is naturally found in fruit, vegetables and dairy products while the latter includes:

Table sugar that we add to our hot drinks or breakfast cereal

Caster sugar, used in baking

Sugars hidden in sauces, ready meals, cakes and drinks

Honey and syrups, like golden syrup or agave syrup

Pure fruit juice

Smoothies

If consuming too much sugar is making you put on weight, then you might be at risk of type 2 diabetes.

“The maximum recommended daily amount of sugar is 30g for adults – which works out at just seven teaspoons a day,” the charity clarified.

